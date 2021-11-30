Dumas senior Brayden Boggs-Rushing named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week earned District 3-4A offensive and defensive MVP. Meet Dumas’ Brayden Boggs-Rushing.

Dumas senior dual-threat quarterback and linebacker Boggs-Rushing ended his career with 62 tackles (34 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, 2 sacks, 1,533 all-purpose yards, 9 rushing touchdowns and 13 passing touchdowns.

“My favorite thing about playing quarterback is when there is a big ole hole made by the o-line, and then my favorite thing about playing linebacker is probably getting a tackle for loss,” said Boggs-Rushing.

“He never gets tired. I mean there’s times in the game where he never comes off the field,” said Aaron Dunnam, Dumas football head coach. “He’s on special teams as well, and you usually don’t see that at the 4A level. Our kids really have an easy time getting behind him as a leader.”

The District 3-4A offensive and defensive MVP holds a 4.0 GPA, is Student Body President and participates in Student Council, Leo Club, NHS, FCA and Dish Club. He appreciates the support from his dad and is inspired by his mom.

“Being a Traveling Nurse this last year and a half has been extremely difficult,” said Jennifer Moya, Brayden’s mother. “The reason that I was able to do the things that I’ve done and helped the people that I’ve helped is because my son was here working super hard in school. Working super hard in sports.”

“It just shows me how much she grinds,” said Boggs-Rushing. “She pushes through. She’s the reason I am the way that I am today, so she’s everything.”

After baseball and track season, Boggs-Rushing plans on attending college to become a math teacher and coach.

“I learned so much and I’ve learned the secrets to playing different coverages and doing certain things,” said Boggs-Rushing. “Tackling well, so these guys are everything. They’re not just good coaches, but they’re good people outside and we’ve got an amazing group. I love these guys.”

Congratulations to Brayden Boggs-Rushing on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

