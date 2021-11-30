Go Local
DHDC begins registering for new ‘Arctic Explorer’ winter kids camp

By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has opened registration for the first-ever ‘Camp Discovery: Arctic Explorer’ program.

The program is modeled after the DHDC’s annual summer camps, and includes adventures such as science demonstrations, experiments and explorer-related creations.

Camp Dates include December 20 to 22, December 28 to 30 and January 3 to 7.

The program is open to kids in PreK to 4th grade.

A limited number of spots are available.

Those interested can register online here.

