DHDC begins registering for new ‘Arctic Explorer’ winter kids camp
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has opened registration for the first-ever ‘Camp Discovery: Arctic Explorer’ program.
The program is modeled after the DHDC’s annual summer camps, and includes adventures such as science demonstrations, experiments and explorer-related creations.
Camp Dates include December 20 to 22, December 28 to 30 and January 3 to 7.
The program is open to kids in PreK to 4th grade.
A limited number of spots are available.
Those interested can register online here.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.