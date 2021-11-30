Criminal Complaint: 2 men arrested after finding over $1 million of ‘suspected drug money’ in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS have arrested two men after finding $1 million and drugs during a traffic stop in Wheeler County.

Prosecutors said Monday the federal government wants to keep part of more than $1 million seized on I-40 in Wheeler County.

Court documents show a traffic stop in June that led DPS troopers to find the cash and drugs in the trunk of a car carrying two men.

They claimed to be professional gamblers on their way to New Jersey to do some sports betting.

Casino records show one of the men had won about a million dollars from sports bets in 2021, but the government wants to keep a quarter million dollars of the money because it suspects the cash came from drug deals.

