CASA partners with Amarillo Police Department for annual toy drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo CASA is hosting their ‘Cops for CASA’ toy drive starting today through Saturday.

CASA staff will be taking donations from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Thursday, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Staff will be stationed at the Winplace Plaza parking lot behind the Dickie’s on Hillside and Bell Street.

Each day a different APD unit will be on scene, as well as local food trucks.

Gifts can also be dropped of at the CASA office, located at 112 SW 8th Ave, anytime.

Toys gathered will be given to children in foster care.

