Cactus Nazarene Ministry Center hires more translators to help more immigrants attain citizenship status

KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Getting support in applying for a green card and to become a citizen will soon be easier for immigrants in the Cactus area.

The Cactus Nazarene Ministry Center received a grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to help immigrants with legal services.

The center was recognized earlier this year by the Department of Justice to provide these services renewing green cards and work visas while helping others apply for citizenship.

“There are lawyers who offer the services, but nonprofits offer more affordable services,” said Denise Anderson, department of justice representative for the Cactus Nazarene Ministry Center.

They’re the only other group besides Catholic Charities to provide these services in the Panhandle.

Funds from the grant will be used to hire three part time translators in Spanish, Arabic, and Burmese to help immigrants study and apply for citizenship in their native language.

“In the past, people would have to bring their own translators, so it wasn’t that they couldn’t receive any of the help, but we just wanted to offer it in people’s native languages,” said Anderson.

Alongside helping immigrants maintain their citizenship status, the center also provides GED classes, after school programs, and ESL classes to make sure they’re successful working in our area.

“All of the interviews that are conducted with them are in English,” said Phil Anderson, executive director for the Cactus Nazarene Ministry Center. “So unless they have a translator and have been given approval, it’s vital that many of them learn English.”

Two trained representatives have been hired for the Arabic and Spanish communities.

They plan to hire someone for the Burmese community by January.

