Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips in murder investigation

(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking the public for help in a murder investigation after a man was found dead at a home on Saturday.

Officers responded to a 911 call about 12:39 a.m. on November 27.

The call was traced to the 400 block of southeast 15th Avenue, but officers found the correct address to be in the 1400 block of S. Pierce Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the back door open and located 34-year-old Gonzalo Zubia dead inside a back room.

Officials said Zubia died of a gunshot wound.

Those with information on the crime are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week - Gonzalo Zubia Murder - 11/30/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

