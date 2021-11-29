Woman rescued from Capitol Peak in Palo Duro Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A number of first responders joined forces to save a person stuck on the Capitol Peak formation at Palo Duro Canyon on Saturday.

Texas State Park Police, Randall County Fire Department and Canyon Fire Department combined technical rescue team responded at 4:30 p.m. to a call for assistance at the park.

A woman became trapped on a cliff edge after hiking off trail in the area of the Capitol Peak formation.

She was able to make a 911 call for help.

Rescue crews were able to reach her and bring her to safety.

Staff of Palo Duro Canyon State Park said they urge all visitors to remain on designated trails to keep themselves and rescue teams safe.

