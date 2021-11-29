Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Woman rescued from Capitol Peak in Palo Duro Canyon

A woman was rescued in PDC on Saturday.
A woman was rescued in PDC on Saturday.(Palo Duro Canyon State Park)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A number of first responders joined forces to save a person stuck on the Capitol Peak formation at Palo Duro Canyon on Saturday.

Texas State Park Police, Randall County Fire Department and Canyon Fire Department combined technical rescue team responded at 4:30 p.m. to a call for assistance at the park.

A woman became trapped on a cliff edge after hiking off trail in the area of the Capitol Peak formation.

She was able to make a 911 call for help.

Rescue crews were able to reach her and bring her to safety.

Staff of Palo Duro Canyon State Park said they urge all visitors to remain on designated trails to keep themselves and rescue teams safe.

Yesterday, at approximately 4:30 PM, Texas State Park Police, Randall County Fire Dept and Canyon Fire Dept combined...

Posted by Palo Duro Canyon State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Sunday, November 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police find man dead in a home near south Pierce Street
Suspect arrested after a SWAT standoff near West Rockwell Road this morning.
Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff near W. Rockwell Road
File graphic of an ambulance.
Logan man dead, 1 injured after deadly crash in Oldham County
KFDA News at Six
Hutchinson County residents help man get back on his feet after losing numerous things through COVID-19
Child Killer Executed

Latest News

Be The Match blood marrow donation
TTUHSC partners with Be The Match to register blood marrow donors
3 rescued from fire at Amarillo home
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Amarillo police find man dead in a home near south Pierce Street