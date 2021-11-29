Go Local
TTUHSC partners with Be The Match to register blood marrow donors

Be The Match blood marrow donation
Be The Match blood marrow donation(TTHUSC)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TTUHSC will take genetic samples to register people for the national blood marrow donations registry tomorrow.

The donor registration event will be from noon to 6:00 p.m. at Texas Tech Physicians at 1400 South Coulter.

Possible donors will receive a cheek swab that is used to add a donor’s genetic type to the registry.

TTUHSC said 70% of patients in need of bone marrow do not have a matching donor in their family.

“Chemotherapy can cure a majority of the cancers, but sometimes, in certain cancers, the cancer cells outsmart the chemo and patients relapse,” said Smita Bhaskaran, M.D., of Texas Tech Physicians Pediatrics Hematology-Oncology. “In such situations, obtaining a new, robust marrow from a healthy individual becomes the only curative option for the patient.”

Registrants must be between 18 to 40 years of age.

