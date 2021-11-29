Pantex gets new contract with NNSA

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Energy announced today it has selected nuclear production one for the Management and Operating Contract for the Pantex Plant.

The contract includes a four month transition period starting in December.

There will be a five year base period, with five one year options, for a total contract period of up to 10 years.

The estimated value of the contract is $2.8 billion annually.

“For over 40 years, the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas has been the Nation’s primary nuclear weapon assembly, disassembly, and life-extension center. The Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee has been strengthening our national security and reducing the global threat from weapons of mass destruction since 1943,” said Jill Hruby, Administrator of the NNSA.

