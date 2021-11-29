Amarillo police needs help locating missing trailer, $1,000 reward

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police need help in locating a missing 1988 Jayco pop-up trailer.

According to officials, on November 23, on SE 11th Ave, the trailer was reported stolen.

The trailer should display the license plate, 5RB886.

If you know the location of this trailer or know who has stolen it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or arrest of the suspect, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

