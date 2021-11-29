Adrian’s Work Week Outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new work week is going to start off on a warm note with highs 15-25 degrees above average into the upper 70s and lower 80s with lots of sunshine and light winds from the S at 5-10mph. Here in Amarillo, you can expect a high of 79 this afternoon. Tomorrow, a weak dry cold front will push into the area knocking highs down into the mid-to-upper 60s (which is still 10 degrees above average) with a breezy NE wind at 10-20mph. Wednesday, we’ll be right back into the 70s. Thursday’s highs are going to be one to watch as a few records may be broken as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s once again. We’ll end off the work week in the 70s ahead of another cold front coming late Friday night into Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.