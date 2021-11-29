3 rescued from fire at Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters assisted multiple people in evacuating a house fire in Amarillo on Friday.

AFD said crews responded at 11:27 p.m. to the fire at 4610 Cherokee Tail.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two people evacuating a single-story home with a garage fully engulfed in flames.

Crews assisted the occupants and entered the home to search for others.

A person was found inside and removed by firefighters. Crews also found a dog and cat and removed them.

The person was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Red Cross was requested to help the home’s occupants.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.

