Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

3 rescued from fire at Amarillo home

(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters assisted multiple people in evacuating a house fire in Amarillo on Friday.

AFD said crews responded at 11:27 p.m. to the fire at 4610 Cherokee Tail.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two people evacuating a single-story home with a garage fully engulfed in flames.

Crews assisted the occupants and entered the home to search for others.

A person was found inside and removed by firefighters. Crews also found a dog and cat and removed them.

The person was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Red Cross was requested to help the home’s occupants.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police find man dead in a home near south Pierce Street
Suspect arrested after a SWAT standoff near West Rockwell Road this morning.
Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff near W. Rockwell Road
File graphic of an ambulance.
Logan man dead, 1 injured after deadly crash in Oldham County
KFDA News at Six
Hutchinson County residents help man get back on his feet after losing numerous things through COVID-19
Child Killer Executed

Latest News

A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Amarillo police find man dead in a home near south Pierce Street
crash
VIDEO: Logan man dead, 1 injured after deadly crash in Oldham County
File graphic of an ambulance.
Logan man dead, 1 injured after deadly crash in Oldham County