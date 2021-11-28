Bright & Sunny Outlook

Looking ahead into the upcoming work week, we’re looking at lots of sunshine, warm weather, and that’s about it! For Monday, expect daytime highs to be all the way up into the mid-70s, with calmer southwest winds at 5-10 mph. This will basically be the daily forecast all the way through Saturday, with slight changes with the winds being our biggest variable. Going into the weekend, we’ll see a series of cold fronts that will bring progressively cooler air going into the early parts of next week. However, moisture is still out of the forecast for the time being.