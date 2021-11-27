Wellington and Stratford advance in 2A-DII, Happy upsets Valley

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The third round of high school football ended with Wellington defeating Gruver and Stratford topping Wink in 2A-DII Region 1. Now the Skyrockets and Elks will face off in the Quarterfinals. Happy got revenge on Valley in 1A. Dumas and Canadian’s seasons came to an end.

4A: Dumas 22, WF Hirschi 41

3A: Abernathy 37, Canadian 26

2A: Wellington 36, Gruver 8

- Stratford 56, Wink 21

*Up next State Quarterfinals: Wellington vs. Stratford, Friday, December 3 at 7 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium

1A: Valley 36, Happy 38

*Up next State Semifinals: Happy vs. Westbrook

Congrats to @LCProffitt and the Wellington Skyrockets on defeating Gruver 38-6. They advance to the elite eight in 2A-DII and will face Stratford. @NC10_Sports @lancelahnert pic.twitter.com/y1himxptAx — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) November 27, 2021

Happy Cowboys are State Quarterfinal Champions after a hard fought 38-36 victory over Valley!! pic.twitter.com/fWZiOIZoe1 — Happy Sports Network (@HappySportsNet) November 27, 2021

Stratford (H) V Wellington, Friday Dec. 3, 7:00 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo. — Stratford ISD (@StratfordISD) November 27, 2021

