Wellington and Stratford advance in 2A-DII, Happy upsets Valley

By Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The third round of high school football ended with Wellington defeating Gruver and Stratford topping Wink in 2A-DII Region 1. Now the Skyrockets and Elks will face off in the Quarterfinals. Happy got revenge on Valley in 1A. Dumas and Canadian’s seasons came to an end.

4A: Dumas 22, WF Hirschi 41

3A: Abernathy 37, Canadian 26

2A: Wellington 36, Gruver 8

- Stratford 56, Wink 21

*Up next State Quarterfinals: Wellington vs. Stratford, Friday, December 3 at 7 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium

1A: Valley 36, Happy 38

*Up next State Semifinals: Happy vs. Westbrook

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

