Warm Outlook

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST
After some breezy, yet pleasant conditions for our Saturday, Sunday and beyond is looking better. We’ll see winds turning out of the southwest Sunday afternoon at only about 5-10 mph, with highs expected to be in the mid-60s. Looking into the early parts of the week, we’ll see highs climbing all the way up into the mid-70s, well above average for this time of year. Unfortunately, rain chances are still out of the forecast, so our streak currently stands at 45 days without rain, and looks to get longer.

