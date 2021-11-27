Logan man dead, 1 injured after deadly crash in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash that resulted a man dead after a crash in Oldham County yesterday morning.

According to the release, on November 25, at approximately 10:00 a.m., 23-year-old Nicholas Smith from Logan was traveling east bound in the inside lane of I-40.

Smith traveled into the center median and struck a delineator pole, entering a crossover.

The release says, Smith overcorrected to the right and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then skid across the east bound lanes and entered the south ditch where it rolled over and ejected Smith.

Nicholas Smith was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Nicolas Smith’s brother who was the passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

