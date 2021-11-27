Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said at least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall.

The News Tribune reports people called 911 just after 7 p.m. Friday to say multiple shots were fired.

Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol are on scene.

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after a SWAT standoff near West Rockwell Road this morning.
Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff near W. Rockwell Road
Amarillo police have arrested a man for possession of drugs and an unlawful firearm after a...
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested in Potter County for possession of drugs and evading arrest
a
1 person indicted in Amarillo for drug trafficking charges
The Big Texan served close to 3,000 people today at its annual Thanksgiving Day Buffet.
The Big Texan welcomes guests from all over for its annual Thanksgiving Day buffet
Change this caption before publishing
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested in Wheeler County was delivering meth to Lubbock

Latest News

crash
VIDEO: Logan man dead, 1 injured after deadly crash in Oldham County
File graphic of an ambulance.
Logan man dead, 1 injured after deadly crash in Oldham County
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
Renowned composer Stephen Sondheim dies at 91
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?