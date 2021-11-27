Go Local
Hutchinson County residents help man get back on his feet after losing numerous things through COVID-19

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the spirit of giving during the holidays Hutchinson County residents showed up for one of their own.

Keith Ratliff is 57 years old living in Borger for most of his life.

He lost his factory job and many other things throughout COVID-19.

Previously serving as an ordained minister worked in law enforcement, Ratliff says he lost his home twice to electrical fires.

In the same year his wife died from cancer.

He also adds he has had health issues of his own suffering from multiple heart attacks and strokes.

Medical bills left him unable to pay rent.

“In October, when they found out that I didn’t have more money, they decided to kick me out on the street,” said Keith Ratliff, Borger resident.

Becoming homeless, Panhandle Community Services helped Ratliff find shelter at Boomtown Apartments, covering his bills until he can work again.

Property Manager Margaret Guiette, tells us she thought more could be done for him.

“I got home from work and sat there and I think it was like 11:00 at night when I did my post,” said Guiette.

She posted Ratliff’s story in a Hutchinson County Facebook group and immediately received responses to help.

“I just told a little tiny piece and I knew somebody would come up with something,” said Guiette.

People who responded offered to donate furniture and other home goods.

Guiette is still accepting donations and says you can deliver items to the Boomtown Apartments front office.

