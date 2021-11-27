Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police find man dead in a home near south Pierce Street

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after finding a man dead in a home near south Pierce Street.

According to officials, on November 27, at around 12:39 a.m., the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center received a call from a man who was speaking Spanish.

The man quit talking before a translator could get on the line or an address could be given, but the call taker could tell that the man was in distress.

The call was traced to the area near southeast 15th Avenue where officers responded and located the correct address to be near south Pierce street.

The back door was open and officers located 34-year-old Gonzalo Zubia who was found dead in a back room.

According to the release, Zubia died of a gunshot wound.

This incident is currently under investigating.

If you have any information of this case call, the APD Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after a SWAT standoff near West Rockwell Road this morning.
Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff near W. Rockwell Road
File graphic of an ambulance.
Logan man dead, 1 injured after deadly crash in Oldham County
KFDA News at Six
Hutchinson County residents help man get back on his feet after losing numerous things through COVID-19
Amarillo police have arrested a man for possession of drugs and an unlawful firearm after a...
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested in Potter County for possession of drugs and evading arrest

Latest News

crash
VIDEO: Logan man dead, 1 injured after deadly crash in Oldham County
File graphic of an ambulance.
Logan man dead, 1 injured after deadly crash in Oldham County
YES
VIDEO: Hutchinson County residents help man get back on his feet
KFDA News at Six
Hutchinson County residents help man get back on his feet after losing numerous things through COVID-19