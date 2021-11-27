Amarillo police find man dead in a home near south Pierce Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after finding a man dead in a home near south Pierce Street.

According to officials, on November 27, at around 12:39 a.m., the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center received a call from a man who was speaking Spanish.

The man quit talking before a translator could get on the line or an address could be given, but the call taker could tell that the man was in distress.

The call was traced to the area near southeast 15th Avenue where officers responded and located the correct address to be near south Pierce street.

The back door was open and officers located 34-year-old Gonzalo Zubia who was found dead in a back room.

According to the release, Zubia died of a gunshot wound.

This incident is currently under investigating.

If you have any information of this case call, the APD Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468.

