‘You’re supporting your town’: Shops prepare for Small Business Saturday in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Black Friday is one of the busiest days of the year for shopping, however local shops like in Wolflin Square were not as busy because they are preparing for Small Business Saturday.

“In this shopping center we do a big event, we’ve got Coffee Memorial Blood Drive coming, we’ve got food trucks coming, and all the local merchants here do big sales,” said Michelle Labrier, owner of Merle Norman.

In Wolflin Square, almost all the stores are locally owned and every year they promote shopping locally.

When shopping local, they say you are ultimately supporting your town.

“You’re supporting your town, all of the taxes that we pay, when you shop local they go to support our streets, our city governments, all of the programs here in our town,” said Labrier.

It also helps local stores to stay open.

“That money staying in our community to help Amarillo flourish and to keep store businesses open and storefronts open, you know it’s getting harder all the time to compete with the larger businesses, so if you shop local you’re you’re helping your own community by doing that,” said Shannon Moffiett, owner of Makie Black Boutique.

Another thing when shopping local, is getting to know who you are shopping with.

“You know you can come out, you can shop, you can get to know people that you’re living around,” said Moffiett.

The local stores in Wolflin Square say they also like to be able to give back to the community.

“Local businesses I feel like give back to the community and that’s important for us to give back, whether it’s the food bank, The Bridge, Heal the City, so I feel like being a local person invested in other local businesses and the concerns within our community is just a great way to shop local and give back,” said Karen Roberts, owner of Get Fit.

These local stores also mention compared to bigger chains they have not been hit as hard by the supply chain because a lot of their stuff is all made in the U.S., but they have had some impact on some things.

Wolflin Square encourage the community to come out to Small Business Saturday and get to know them, others in the community and get some great deals.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.