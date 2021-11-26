Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff near W. Rockwell Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A suspect has been arrested after a SWAT standoff near West Rockwell Road this morning.

According to officials, on November 26, at approximately 11:38 a.m. Randall County Sheriff’s Deputies were called near W. Rockwell for a welfare check.

After several attempts by Deputies to get the suspect to exit the vehicle the suspect remained uncooperative and refused to exit.

A short time later a SWAT was called to the area.

Officials began to negotiate with the suspect but was unable to get the suspect to exit the vehicle.

The SWAT team was able to use a less lethal option to have the suspect exit the vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody and provided medical care for minor injuries by EMS.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.