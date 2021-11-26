Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

For Sears and Kmart, this could be the final holiday shopping season

The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.
The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This could be the last Black Friday ever for two of America’s iconic retail brands - Sears and Kmart.

When the two historic brands merged in 2005, there were 3,500 stores nationwide.

But now you’ll only find 21 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland U.S. and just six Kmarts.

Retail experts predict those numbers will be down to zero soon, but the big box retailers are not alone.

Lord and Taylor completely folded during the pandemic, and JCPenney was forced into bankruptcy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a man for possession of drugs and an unlawful firearm after a...
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested in Potter County for possession of drugs and evading arrest
a
1 person indicted in Amarillo for drug trafficking charges
The Big Texan served close to 3,000 people today at its annual Thanksgiving Day Buffet.
The Big Texan welcomes guests from all over for its annual Thanksgiving Day buffet
Change this caption before publishing
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested in Wheeler County was delivering meth to Lubbock
KFDA News at Six
Caviness Beef Packing company receives tax abatement to construct new facility in Randall County

Latest News

A technical rope rescue team had to rescue a woman from a car wreck down a steep embankment in...
Woman survives 4 days trapped in freezing, wrecked car
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
Some indigenous people observed a National Day of Mourning at Plymouth Rock, Mass., on...
National Day of Mourning observed at Plymouth Rock
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa