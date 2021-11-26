Go Local
Salvation Army collaborates with Hodgetown catering to provide community Thanksgiving dinner

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over 130 people were served today at The Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving community dinner.

They collaborated with Hodgetown catering to provide turkey, dressing, and other Thanksgiving staples to those who needed a holiday meal.

More than 30 volunteers helped putting plates together, seating guests, and most of all, making a differing in the community where they work and live.

“Even if you’re an individual and you’re able to help out in some way, and Thanksgiving is a great opportunity for you to come and serve the Salvation Army for that one day,” said Quintin Marquez, public relations manager for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army spent little money to pull off the dinner, they credit the generosity of the Hodgetown catering.

Organizers say it was nice to have dinner back at the Salvation Army Shelter.

Last year, the pandemic forced them to use the Civic Center so guests would be able to socially distance.

