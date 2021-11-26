Go Local
No. 19 Dumas and No. 17 Hirschi to meet up in 4A-DI Regional Semifinal

Kickoff is set for Friday at 3 p.m. in Plainview
Dumas football head coach Aaron Dumas coaching the Demons against the Canyon Eagles.
Dumas football head coach Aaron Dumas coaching the Demons against the Canyon Eagles.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The number 19-ranked Dumas Demons face a tough 4A-DI Region 1 Semifinal against the number 17-ranked Wichita Falls Hirschi Huskies.

This is the third straight season that the Demons have advanced at least to the third round of the playoffs. Dumas head coach Aaron Dunnam’s defense has only allowed three teams all season to surpass 21 points. On offense, the Demons’ rushing attack led by dual-threat quarterback Brayden Boggs-Rushing and running back James Bednorz have played a major role.

Now Dumas faces a balanced Hirschi team that connects with an arsenal of wide receivers, is riding a 10-game win streak and relies on running back DI prospect A’marion Peterson.

”You know they’re going to test us with talent all over the field. They’ve got a really good tailback that’s big and physical that does a really good job running the football,” said Dunnam. “Then they’ve got a handful of receivers that they can throw the ball to. Rotate quarterbacks do a really good job getting the ball to them down the field. We’re going to be tested. We’re going to have to make sure we get 11 hats to the football and that we’re able to limit they’re big plays. Defensively they’re big and physical as well.”

Dumas and Hirschi kickoff on Friday at 3 p.m. in Plainview at Greg Sherwood Memorial Stadium. Back in 2019, Dumas defeated Hirschi 22-17.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

