Missing it by that much.

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After a beautiful Friday, we’re looking to keep highs in the 60s throughout the weekend. Going into tonight, we’ll start to see increasing cloud cover build into the southern counties, keeping overnight lows a bit warmer, in the range of 35-45 degrees, but up north where skies remain clear, expect highs to drop into the low 30s to 20s. For Saturday, a weak cold front will push through, however it won’t affect our temperatures much as we’ll still warm to 65 degrees. What it will do, however, is keep any rain that’s coming with a system off to the south, south of our area! Far southeast counties have a chance for a shower to two, but most of the region will stay dry.

