Good News: Weather Team Needs Help Supporting Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo warmly blesses and serves area families in times of need.

This Panhandle Gives, the NewsChannel10 weather team is teaming up to help the Ronald McDonald House.

If we meet our goal, the team will be rewarded with my wife’s famous cinnamon rolls.

The Ronald McDonald House comes alongside families during difficult times.

“Our house is essentially just a big house that’s a family taking care of other families,” said Luke Oliver, marketing director for Ronald McDonald House. “We’re a home away from home for families that have to travel to Amarillo for their kids to get medical care.”

Expressions from those on the receiving end of the blessings are moving.

“My son was born and he had some medical issues and he had to have emergency surgery...not knowing how we were going to pay for hotels. We were just new parents...(it was) a very traumatic situation,” said Lynda Havery. “People came and told us about the Ronald McDonald House. It took such a weight off my shoulders...and we didn’t have to worry about that.”

If you help the weather team raise our $2,500 goal, my wife will come to the new kitchen at the Ronald McDonald House and make a big bath of her scrumptious cinnamon rolls for the weather team and me.

That’s exciting, and you’ll be helping a great cause - which is even better news.

