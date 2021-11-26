Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Good News: Weather Team Needs Help Supporting Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo warmly blesses and serves area families in times of need.

This Panhandle Gives, the NewsChannel10 weather team is teaming up to help the Ronald McDonald House.

If we meet our goal, the team will be rewarded with my wife’s famous cinnamon rolls.

The Ronald McDonald House comes alongside families during difficult times.

“Our house is essentially just a big house that’s a family taking care of other families,” said Luke Oliver, marketing director for Ronald McDonald House. “We’re a home away from home for families that have to travel to Amarillo for their kids to get medical care.”

Expressions from those on the receiving end of the blessings are moving.

“My son was born and he had some medical issues and he had to have emergency surgery...not knowing how we were going to pay for hotels. We were just new parents...(it was) a very traumatic situation,” said Lynda Havery. “People came and told us about the Ronald McDonald House. It took such a weight off my shoulders...and we didn’t have to worry about that.”

If you help the weather team raise our $2,500 goal, my wife will come to the new kitchen at the Ronald McDonald House and make a big bath of her scrumptious cinnamon rolls for the weather team and me.

That’s exciting, and you’ll be helping a great cause - which is even better news.

To contribute to Doppler Dave’s fundraiser, click here.

To contribute to Shelden Breshear’s fundraiser, click here.

To contribute to Adrian Campa’s fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a man for possession of drugs and an unlawful firearm after a...
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested in Potter County for possession of drugs and evading arrest
a
1 person indicted in Amarillo for drug trafficking charges
The Big Texan served close to 3,000 people today at its annual Thanksgiving Day Buffet.
The Big Texan welcomes guests from all over for its annual Thanksgiving Day buffet
Change this caption before publishing
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested in Wheeler County was delivering meth to Lubbock
KFDA News at Six
Caviness Beef Packing company receives tax abatement to construct new facility in Randall County

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Salvation Army collaborates with Hodgetown catering to provide community Thanksgiving dinner
The Big Texan served close to 3,000 people today at its annual Thanksgiving Day Buffet.
The Big Texan welcomes guests from all over for its annual Thanksgiving Day buffet
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids