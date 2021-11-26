Go Local
Everhart and Bishop selected as Mr. Texas Football POY Semifinalists, making elite list of 25

By Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two Texas Panhandle high school football players have been selected as Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year Semifinalists: Childress dual-threat quarterback Collin Bishop and Tascosa athlete Major Everhart. Only 25 athletes in the state were selected, and it’s an award that has recognized players like Kyler Murray and Johnny Manziel.

Bishop ran the Childress offense to an undefeated regular season performance. He passed for over 2,400 yards and led the bobcats in the run game. Tascosa’s Everhart uses his speed, vision and agility to outrun defenders, and he’s also a ballhawk on defense.

The final winner of the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year award will be announced early January.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

