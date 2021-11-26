Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

The Big Texan welcomes guests from all over for its annual Thanksgiving Day buffet

The Big Texan served close to 3,000 people today at its annual Thanksgiving Day Buffet.
The Big Texan served close to 3,000 people today at its annual Thanksgiving Day Buffet.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Big Texan served close to 3,000 people today at its annual Thanksgiving Day Buffet.

Danny Lee, Co-owner of The Big Texan, says the reason they choose to stay open on the holidays is because it is a tradition his parents started back in he 80s when they were one of the only restaurants on I-40.

At the buffet, they served turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and everything in between.

Lee says today is a big day for the restaurant and took a lot of preparation.

“We have to start looking at how much we’re going to buy, how many turkeys are needed for this day, how much things are going to weigh, so today we prepared 166 turkeys for an example, 800 pounds of mashed potatoes,” said Lee.

The Big Texan wants guests to know they will always be open and ready to serve a made-from-scratch meal, whether you’re local or from out of town.

“So we’re here for a basketball tournament and we wanted to enjoy it here because we had no where else to go,” said Trinity Johnson, Oklahoma resident.

Lee says many locals who don’t want to cook at home come out as well, or for one Amarillo resident The Big Texan was one of their only options.

“Came to the big Texan, brought the family because the oven broke on Monday, so being that we didn’t have very many options,” said Joe Chris Rodriguez, Amarillo resident.

One guest came all the way from Florida.

“This is our first time not eating with our grandmother at her house because she likes to cook, but she just turned 88 years old on Monday, so were celebrating her birthday and we decided to try a new tradition and heard great things about the big Texan,” said Trent Moore, Florida Resident.

Lee says there is no greater feeling than hearing people walk out saying that was the best meal ever.

“Oh my god it was amazing, I will do this again...the rolls, the mashed potatoes, always a true tradition to dip the rolls in the mashed potatoes,” said Karley Floyd, Stinnett, Texas resident.

The Big Texan says they are ready to welcome guests for another buffet for Christmas.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a man for possession of drugs and an unlawful firearm after a...
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested in Potter County for possession of drugs and evading arrest
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
KFDA News at Six
Caviness Beef Packing company receives tax abatement to construct new facility in Randall County
Change this caption before publishing
Criminal Complaint: Man arrested in Wheeler County was delivering meth to Lubbock
Collin Chase Brown
Randall County officials searching for felony aggregated theft suspect

Latest News

Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
KFDA News at Six
Clovis Community College opens new downtown performing arts center
Faith City Mission held its Thanksgiving Outreach this morning, serving close to 400 of...
Faith City Mission gives back to Amarillo’s homeless, making them feel right at home