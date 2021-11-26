Go Local
Adrian’s Weekend Outlook

Adrian's weekend forecast
Adrian's weekend forecast
By Adrian Campa
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a breezy and chilly day yesterday, highs this afternoon will be back above average into the upper 60s with lots of sunshine and light winds from the SW at 5-15mph. Overnight, lows will fall into the 30s with clouds building in. A weak and dry cold front will be pushing through the area tomorrow morning bringing some clouds and a switch in our wind direction to a N wind at 10-20mph with gusts to 30. Highs will only fall a few degrees into the lower 60s. Sunday morning will start off cold with lows into the 20s and low 30s but will see a rebound in afternoon temps with highs in the mid 60s with lots of sunshine and light winds. Overall, we are expecting a fairly quiet weekend!

Next week, highs will be well above average into the 70s with lots of sunshine! If you’re a fan of the warmer weather... Stay tuned!

