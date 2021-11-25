Warming Pattern Coming

After a cooler, yet sunny Thanksgiving, winds will be calm, and skies will be clear as we head into the overnight hours, setting the stage for freezing overnight lows. We’ll see a low of 29 degrees tonight, however, winds will be turning out of the southwest tomorrow, allowing for much warmer weather, setting up for highs in the upper-60s for the weekend. A weak front will roll through on Saturday, however it won’t be strong enough to drop us out of that temperature range.