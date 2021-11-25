Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer

By Amanda Alvarado, Nicole Heins and Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The “Ugly Sweater Elf” is spreading holiday cheer with hopes to bring back the Christmas spirit and inspire a pay-it-forward movement, KKTV reported.

The mystery elf is leaving gifts across Colorado Springs, Colo. with a messages that read, “If you found this, it is a gift for you! Please open!”

The “Ugly Sweater Elf” said that this is only the beginning and the gifts will continue to grow in the coming weeks with one grand finale.

“There is a lot of ugliness in the world today; but it doesn’t need to be that way. We can all come together in this effort to make a difference in our great community and beyond. Kindness goes a long way!” the “Ugly Sweater Elf” said.

The mystery elf said he wants to give back.

“That’s really the whole goal is,” the elf said. “This is the time of year when we should be, you know, spreading cheer.”

One recipient of the a mystery gift was a single mother of nine. The mother said she only had $5 and found a gift at a gas station. She received $60.

“It just couldn’t have come at a better time,” she said. “Like, I’m getting all choked up right now thinking about it.”

The mother also said that the “Ugly Sweater Elf” “restored my hope in mankind.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed Robbery Suspect
Amarillo police looking for suspect in armed robbery of convenience store
KFDA News at Six
Caviness Beef Packing company receives tax abatement to construct new facility in Randall County
Amarillo police arrest two suspects after finding drugs and a stolen weapon in a home near...
2 men arrested after finding drugs and 1 stolen weapon in home at downtown Amarillo
Benny Woodard Jr., facing drug charges after traffic stop in Oldham County (Source: Randall...
Man arrested after DPS trooper reports finding fentanyl during I-40 traffic stop
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Clovis Community College opens new downtown performing arts center
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Legal experts see case for intent in Waukesha parade crash
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks