Clovis Community College opens new downtown performing arts center

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Norman and Vi Petty Performing Arts Center had it’s grand opening this week in the Mesa Theater Building.

Created in 1925 for movies in the downtown area, it burned down twice being reconstructed.

Used as a recording studio for producer Norman Petty in the 60′s, numerous artists worked in the building until it closed down in the 90′s.

Since 2003 it has been owned by Clovis Community College.

The purpose for the facility is for us to hold our cultural arts series here in Clovis, and to also [hold] some of our theatre classes and our music classes in the facility,” said Norman Kia, chief of operations at Clovis Community College.

Nearly $900,000 was raised by public and private donors to reopen this building.

Director of the cultural arts series, Christy Mendoza, says this will make more art accessible to the community.

“This venue is going to help our main street area, our downtown area become more vital and more usable to the community,” said Mendoza. “It brings in people.”

The college hopes to have students utilize the facility in the spring, and Mendoza is already planning on how the community can enjoy this new venue.

They’re still raising funds to revitalize other sections of the building to be useable.

