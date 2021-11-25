Adrian’s Thanksgiving Forecast
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thanksgiving! Skies will start off overcast during the morning and become sunny during the afternoon hours. Winds will be gusty through mid-morning from the N at 10-20mph with gusts to 30, during the afternoon, winds will back off from the SW at 5-15mph. Due to the blustery winds, wind chills through mid-morning will be chilly ranging from 18-28 degrees. Highs this afternoon will be chilly into the upper 40s and low 50s. Overnight, lows will fall into the 20s and low 30s.
