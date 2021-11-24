Go Local
Tucumcari police say officers involved in shooting will face no ‘disciplinary action’

New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCUMCARI, N.M (KFDA) - Tucumcari police said the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place on November 11 is now complete.

The officers involved in the shooting, that resulted in no injuries, were placed on administrative leave pending an internal review.

Officials said the review is complete and found both officers actions were appropriate.

“Their force response was within policy and will not be subjected to disciplinary action” wrote the Tucumcari Police Department.

The officers returned to duty on November 22.

TPD said the criminal investigation was conducted by the New Mexico State Police.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

