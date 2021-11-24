Go Local
TPSN hosts affiliate game links for area high school sports

Texas Panhandle Sports Network
Texas Panhandle Sports Network(Texas Panhandle Sports Network)
By KFDA
Published: Nov. 24, 2021
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network believes in helping schools and broadcasters in our area.

TPSN has launched an affiliate program to offer audio or video streams from other schools or broadcasters.

To stream the affiliate games, click here.

If you would like to be added to the affiliate program, please contact Brent McClure at bmcclure@newschannel10.com or call 806-331-9839.

