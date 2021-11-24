Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Thanksgiving Outlook

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front is working its way through the region late Wednesday, which will spell a cooler, cloudier start to the Thanksgiving holiday. Overnight, lows will dip into the low 30s, likely below freezing for parts of the area, with northerly winds at 15-20 mph, leaving us with windchills down in the 20s. For the daytime hours, we’ll start to warm, but only to 51 with a layer of cooler air in place. As we head into the afternoon, winds will start to calm, and turn out of the southwest, which will lead to clearing skies as well!

Most Read

Armed Robbery Suspect
Amarillo police looking for suspect in armed robbery of convenience store
KFDA News at Six
Caviness Beef Packing company receives tax abatement to construct new facility in Randall County
Amarillo police arrest two suspects after finding drugs and a stolen weapon in a home near...
2 men arrested after finding drugs and 1 stolen weapon in home at downtown Amarillo
Benny Woodard Jr., facing drug charges after traffic stop in Oldham County (Source: Randall...
Man arrested after DPS trooper reports finding fentanyl during I-40 traffic stop
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

Forecast highs for this afternoon
Adrian’s Hump Day Forecast
Adrian's Full Wx 11-23-21
Adrian's Full Wx 11-23-21
dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Cold front bringing chilly weather for Thanksgiving
Windy & Warm Today... Cold Front Tomorrow