Thanksgiving Outlook

A cold front is working its way through the region late Wednesday, which will spell a cooler, cloudier start to the Thanksgiving holiday. Overnight, lows will dip into the low 30s, likely below freezing for parts of the area, with northerly winds at 15-20 mph, leaving us with windchills down in the 20s. For the daytime hours, we’ll start to warm, but only to 51 with a layer of cooler air in place. As we head into the afternoon, winds will start to calm, and turn out of the southwest, which will lead to clearing skies as well!