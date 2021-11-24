Go Local
Sam Levitt named 2021 MILB Broadcaster of the Year by Ballpark Digest

Broadcaster of the year, Sam Levitt
Broadcaster of the year, Sam Levitt(Amarillo Sod Poodles)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Sod Poodles broadcaster Sam Levitt was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Ballpark Digest.

The announcement comes as part of the 2021 Ballpark Digest Awards which recognizes some of the very best accomplishments across baseball throughout this past season.

Levitt has been ‘The Voice of the Sod Poodles’ since the inaugural season of Soddies baseball in 2019.

In that time, Levitt has called all the biggest moments in the organization’s brief history including the 2019 Texas League Championship.

He has also helped bond the city of Amarillo and neighboring communities to its baseball team.

“We could not be more proud of Sam and I can’t think of anyone more deserving to be named as Ballpark Digest’s 2021 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year,” said Tony Ensor, President and General Manager of the Sod Poodles. “He has utilized his skills through both traditional and digital broadcast mediums to create a tremendously enjoyable experience for our fans.”

The New York native got his start calling games for the Gateway Grizzlies, an independent ballclub in the Frontier League in 2014.

In 2017, he joined the Corpus Christi Hooks as their No. 2 broadcaster where he spent two seasons before being named the first broadcaster in Amarillo Sod Poodles history.

Since then, Levitt has surpassed 350,000 followers on Tik Tok where he takes his fans behind the scenes of what it’s like as a baseball broadcaster.

“We’re so happy to recognize what a young broadcaster like Sam has accomplished and look forward to his continued growth in the industry,” said Kevin Reichard, Founder and Publisher of Ballpark Digest. “We’re in the midst of tremendous changes in how baseball is broadcast and Sam’s efforts both on the airways and social media shine a path on that future.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

