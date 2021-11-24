Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

The Salvation Army in need of volunteers for annual Thanksgiving meal

The Salvation Army of Amarillo’s annual Thanksgiving community fellowship lunch had to make...
The Salvation Army of Amarillo’s annual Thanksgiving community fellowship lunch had to make changes this year due to the pandemic.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo is asking for volunteers to help serve the annual Thanksgiving meal.

The meal will be held at The Salvation Army dining hall from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and is open to the public.

The Salvation Army is asking for volunteers to help with setup, serving and cleanup. Setup begins at 3:00 p.m. and cleanup will conclude following the meal.

“This is a good chance for everyone to come together and serve the community and helping as many people as we can,” said Salvation Army Major Ernest Hull. “This is an annual event where everyone can celebrate the holidays with us and give back to people in need on a special day.”

The kitchen at Hodgetown will be collaborating for this event as the Sod Poodles will be storing and cooking the turkeys and hams for the second year in a row.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed Robbery Suspect
Amarillo police looking for suspect in armed robbery of convenience store
KFDA News at Six
Caviness Beef Packing company receives tax abatement to construct new facility in Randall County
Amarillo police arrest two suspects after finding drugs and a stolen weapon in a home near...
2 men arrested after finding drugs and 1 stolen weapon in home at downtown Amarillo
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Benny Woodard Jr., facing drug charges after traffic stop in Oldham County (Source: Randall...
Man arrested after DPS trooper reports finding fentanyl during I-40 traffic stop

Latest News

File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
DPS annual Thanksgiving holiday traffic enforcement initiative begins today
New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
Tucumcari police say officers involved in shooting will face no ‘disciplinary action’
We’ve got an update for you on the pre-Thanksgiving Blood Drive extravaganza that took place...
Record breaking number of donors at Thanksgiving blood drive in Amarillo
Collin Chase Brown
Randall County officials searching for felony aggregated theft suspect