The Salvation Army in need of volunteers for annual Thanksgiving meal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo is asking for volunteers to help serve the annual Thanksgiving meal.

The meal will be held at The Salvation Army dining hall from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and is open to the public.

The Salvation Army is asking for volunteers to help with setup, serving and cleanup. Setup begins at 3:00 p.m. and cleanup will conclude following the meal.

“This is a good chance for everyone to come together and serve the community and helping as many people as we can,” said Salvation Army Major Ernest Hull. “This is an annual event where everyone can celebrate the holidays with us and give back to people in need on a special day.”

The kitchen at Hodgetown will be collaborating for this event as the Sod Poodles will be storing and cooking the turkeys and hams for the second year in a row.

