Randall County officials searching for felony aggregated theft suspect
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on a felony charge of aggregated theft.
The man was identified as Collin Chase Brown.
He is wanted for theft of aluminium, bronze, copper, or brass worth less than $20,000.
Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.
For the chance at a cash reward, tips can also be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
