Randall County officials searching for felony aggregated theft suspect

By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on a felony charge of aggregated theft.

The man was identified as Collin Chase Brown.

He is wanted for theft of aluminium, bronze, copper, or brass worth less than $20,000.

Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For the chance at a cash reward, tips can also be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Collin Chase Brown. He is wanted For Felony: Aggregated Theft of Material...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

