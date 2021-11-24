Randall County officials searching for felony aggregated theft suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on a felony charge of aggregated theft.

The man was identified as Collin Chase Brown.

He is wanted for theft of aluminium, bronze, copper, or brass worth less than $20,000.

Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For the chance at a cash reward, tips can also be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Collin Chase Brown. He is wanted For Felony: Aggregated Theft of Material... Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.