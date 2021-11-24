No. 3 Sandies outscore Rio Ranch, No. 4 Lady Sandies fall to No. 2 Liberty, Randall tops Hereford

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school basketball is in full swing going into the Thanksgiving holidays and the No. 3-ranked Amarillo High Sandies and Randall Raiders top the week with a win. The No. 4-ranked Lady Sandies fell to the No. 2-ranked Frisco Liberty, but they showed huge positives from overcoming their 19-point deficit and closing the gap to four points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rio Rancho 39, No. 3 Amarillo High 68

No. 23 Hereford 63, Randall 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 2 Frisco Liberty 51, No. 4 Amarillo High 44

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.