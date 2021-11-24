‘I’m proud of this generation’: Amarillo High gives back to Amarillo Children’s Home for 78th year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -This morning Amarillo High raised over $23,000 and collected canned goods for the Amarillo Children’s Home.

Since 1943, Amarillo High School has donated to the Amarillo Children’s Home food budget.

This canned food drive provides food for 100 children plus their house parents.

“I think it’s important for people to realize that we depend on the community and for almost 100 years, 70 percent of what we bring in to keep this place running comes from our local community,” said Lindy Wakefield, the Assistant Development Director of Amarillo Children’s Home.

Amarillo High Student Council members helped deliver and unload all the donations this morning.

“It’s really awesome to see the things that you can do when we work as a group to give back to the community, because when we all do it individually, we can make a small difference, but it’s really awesome to see the big difference that we have as a group together,” said Delaney Case, Amarillo High School junior.

An Amarillo High teacher and Student Council sponsor, Stephanie Trevathan says that she is proud to see how these students have stepped up to help and give so much of their time to this nonprofit.

“I’m proud of this generation and I think that they are an example to us and they’re going to be the next group of kids that come forward and are leading this community,” said Stephanie Trevathan.

