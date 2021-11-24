Faith City Mission gives back to Amarillo’s homeless, making them feel right at home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Faith City Mission held its Thanksgiving Outreach this morning, serving close to 400 of Amarillo’s homeless population.

Volunteers spent the morning setting tables and preparing a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings such as, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls and pie.

The goal of this outreach was to make those without a place to celebrate the holiday, feel right at home.

“I think that there are very few times that they actually have a festive occasion to get to go to, you know where it’s decorated and it’s fun,” said Jena Taylor, executive director, Faith City Mission.

Before the meal, a special chapel service was held by Trent Taylor.

Faith City Mission says they also want to show the homeless they are not only loved by them, but also by Christ.

Those who attended were given more than just a hot meal, they were also provide with brand-new items for the Winter.

Those items included: winter coats, gloves, socks, scarfs, toboggans and blankets.

“It’s a way to protect them from the Winter and to give back to our community, you know in this way to the section of our community, our little citizens that we minister to which are the homeless and the working poor,” said Taylor.

Taylor says statistics show Amarillo has more homeless per capita than other cities in Texas.

She has asked the homeless, why they come to Amarillo and has found out it is because of the kindness.

“Of course we’re on the I-40 corridor, so that’s part of it, but also because they said word is out that you’re really kind, Amarillo is really kind to the poor and to the homeless,” said Taylor.

Pastor Robert Burton says they are thankful to not only be a part of the Amarillo community, but be a part of the individual’s lives.

“We get a one on one opportunity to show them the love of Christ, but also show them that we do care for them, we love them and we’re glad to be a part of their lives even if it may just be for this one day,” said Burton, men’s manager, Faith City Mission.

He believes we are called to love our neighbors and that is exactly what their mission is.

