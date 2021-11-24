Go Local
DPS annual Thanksgiving holiday traffic enforcement initiative begins today

File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit(KWTX Photo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The DPS annual Thanksgiving holiday traffic enforcement initiative begins today.

DPS troopers will increase patrols over the holiday weekend to help keep the roadways safe.

DPS offered the following tips to help you have a safe holiday:

  • Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.
  • Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.
  • Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
  • Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
  • Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.
  • Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
  • If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact.
  • Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit DriveTexas.org.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

