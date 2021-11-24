Criminal Complaint: Man arrested in Potter County for possession of drugs and evading arrest

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man for possession of drugs and an unlawful firearm after a short pursuit near North East 33rd Street.

According to criminal complaint, on October 25, Trey Anthony Yarbrough was seen near North East 33rd Street in a home belonging to Leslie Huerta.

Amarillo police officers attempted a traffic stop on Yarbrough while he was driving a white GMC and successfully evaded officers.

Officers canceled the chase due to excessive speed and traffic congestion.

The officers attempted to locate Yarbrough, but were unable to locate him.

According to complaint, On November 10, Amarillo police located Yarbrough GMC vehicle near North Poplar Street.

Officers conducted surveillance and identified Yarbrough entering the GMC and driving away.

Yarbrough has outstanding warrants and Amarillo police officers conducted a mobile surveillance until he arrived at a motel where he was taken into custody.

He was transported to Amarillo Police Headquaters to be interviewed due to his alleged involvement in unrelated shooting incidents.

During Yarbroughs interview, officers conducted a K-9 sniff and search and detected narcotic odor in the vehicle providing probable cause to search in the vehicle, locating a firearm.

Yarvrough is was a convicted felon and was prohibited by both federal and state law from possessing a firearm.

He admitted to the possession of the firearm and that he was involved in the unrelated shooting.

Yarbrough said he possessed the firearm to protect Huerta, who was a self-admitted narcotics trafficker, while meeting her source supply.

He would accompany Huerta while she met with her source supply and would take the firearm with him.

Yarbrough was arrested on state charges and bonded out of custody.

On November 18, APD Proactive Criminal Enforcement officers were attempting to locate Huerta on a federal indictment stemming from her involvement in an ongoing ATF investigation for her unlawful possession of a firearm and suspected methamphetamine.

The PACE officers watched Yarbrough drive away from the NE home in the GMC and Huerta was the front passenger in the vehicle.

Officers attempted a traffic stop where Yarbrough failed to yield and attempted to evade the arrest.

After a short pursuit, Yarbrough’s and Huerta were taken into custody.

Yarbrough was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and was taken into custody.

Huerta was detained due to suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle. Her purse was searched where officers found more methamphetamine inside.

Yarbrough admitted being present during Huerta’s meetings with her source supply while she acquired more methamphetamine and acted as security during her transactions.

Yarbrough said that he attempted to evade a traffic stop when Huerta told him she had methamphetamine with her.

The methamphetamine weighed approximately 256.9 grams in total.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.