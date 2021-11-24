Go Local
Adrian’s Hump Day Forecast

Forecast highs for this afternoon
Forecast highs for this afternoon(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front is tracking in from the north and will bring blustery northerly winds and much cooler temperatures. Highs today across the region will vary due to the front ranging from the upper 50s in the NW to lower 70s SE. Here in Amarillo, you can expect a high of 65 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy with chances of patchy drizzle and isolated showers in the evening - overnight hours. The cold front will be through the entire region by sunset and behind the front, winds will ramp up from the N at 15-25mph with gusts to 35. Winds should begin dying down mid-morning Thursday. Due to the strong N winds, lows overnight will drop into the 20s and low 30s... Thanksgiving will also be chilly with highs in the 40s-low 50s. Good news is on Friday we’ll start a warming trend with highs getting back above average.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

