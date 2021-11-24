Go Local
1 person indicted in Amarillo for drug trafficking charges

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A federal grand jury in Amarillo indicted Leslie Arely Huerta on drug trafficking charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed November 18, Huerta possessed 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent of selling it.

The grand jury also indicted Huerta on possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and illegal possession of a machinegun.

If convicted, Huerta will have to forfeit guns and ammunition in their possession.

