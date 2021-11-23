Go Local
Windy & Warm Today... Cold Front Tomorrow

Cold front bringing chilly weather for Thanksgiving
Cold front bringing chilly weather for Thanksgiving(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winds are going to be strong today from the SW at 20-35mph with gusts of 40-55. The strong SW winds will help us warm up 15-25degrees above average today with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. The dry conditions, low relative humidity, warm temperatures, and gusty winds will lead to a high fire danger this afternoon, especially N of I-40. Red Flag warnings are in effect for a large chunk of the area. Even if you are not in a Red Flag Warning, it is best to just avoid any outdoor burning!

Tomorrow afternoon, a strong cold front will push in so we’ll keep the strong wind gusts, but from a northerly direction that’ll usher in much cooler air. This front will also bring the slight chance of scattered showers (possibly a rumble of thunder S of I-40) and even the chance of a light wintry mix during the early morning hours of Thanksgiving. No wintry accumulation is expected, but any precipitation is welcome!

