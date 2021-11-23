West Texas A&M earns the 7-seed in NCAA DII volleyball tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M volleyball earned NCAA DII Tournament berth after winning the Lone Star Conference Tournament. The Lady Buffs defeated Oklahoma Christian, UTPB and St. Edward’s for the title.

Three Lady Buffs were selected to the All-American team: outside hitter Torrey Miller (LSC Tournament MVP), libero Chandler Vogel and middle hitter Kayla Elliott.

”We knew coming into this weekend it was going to be three days, high level play, best teams in the conference. We really just wanted to stay focused and focused at the match we were playing and not get caught up in the craziness of some of the outcomes,” said Kendra Potts, WT volleyball head coach. “I think we’ve applied everything from the really bad days of the season to the really positive ones. So, I’m just really happy the girls, and us got the outcome that we really wanted.”

The Lady Buffs earned the 7-seed in the NCAA DII Tournament. They’ll face the 2-seed Colorado School of Mines in the first round in a date and time to be determined.

