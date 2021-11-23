Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

West Texas A&M earns the 7-seed in NCAA DII volleyball tournament

By Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M volleyball earned NCAA DII Tournament berth after winning the Lone Star Conference Tournament. The Lady Buffs defeated Oklahoma Christian, UTPB and St. Edward’s for the title.

Three Lady Buffs were selected to the All-American team: outside hitter Torrey Miller (LSC Tournament MVP), libero Chandler Vogel and middle hitter Kayla Elliott.

”We knew coming into this weekend it was going to be three days, high level play, best teams in the conference. We really just wanted to stay focused and focused at the match we were playing and not get caught up in the craziness of some of the outcomes,” said Kendra Potts, WT volleyball head coach. “I think we’ve applied everything from the really bad days of the season to the really positive ones. So, I’m just really happy the girls, and us got the outcome that we really wanted.”

The Lady Buffs earned the 7-seed in the NCAA DII Tournament. They’ll face the 2-seed Colorado School of Mines in the first round in a date and time to be determined.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Amarillo police are investigating a late night homicide in north Amarillo
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Source: Amarillo Fire Dept.
One person dead in late night house fire

Latest News

Amarillo High now has two offensive linemen committed to Texas Tech University. Three-star...
Amarillo High senior OL Erik Gray commits to Texas Tech football
This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a two-time UIL 3A...
Bushland senior Millie Maupin named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week
VIDEO: West Texas A&M earns the seven-seed in NCAA DII volleyball tournament
VIDEO: Bushland senior Millie Maupin named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week