Randall County Sheriff selected to State Child Facility Review Team Committee

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Sheriff Christopher Forbes has been selected to serve as a member of the State Child Facility Review Team Committee.

Sheriff Forbis is the first Sheriff to serve on the committee from the Panhandle area, to help the number of preventable child deaths in the state of Texas.

Sheriff Christopher Forbis was selected to be the only Sheriff on the Committee and has served the Randall County Sheriff’s Office since 1992.

He is Chairman-Panhandle Regional Emergency Management Advisory Committee; President of the Canyon Rotary Club; a member and past president of the Texas Panhandle Peace Officers Association; member of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas; the National Sheriff’s Association; and he is a past Loaned Executive for the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon.

Sheriff Forbis is honored to be selected to serve on this prestigious board. Sheriff Forbis’ term will expire 2024.

