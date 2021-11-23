Go Local
Deaf Smith County EMS director given state EMS Administrator Award

By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has awarded Terry Hazlett, EMS director at Deaf Smith County Hospital District, its EMS Administrator Award.

The DSHS gives the award to an administrator, researcher or manager at the local, county, regional or state level who has made a positive impact on EMS and is committed to building a strong team.

The award was given at a luncheon for the Texas EMS conference in Austin.

“Terry’s service over the last year went above and beyond, and I respect and admire her both personally and professionally,” said Jeff Barnhart, CEO, Deaf Smith County Hospital District. “Terry stepped up to help her entire community during a truly challenging time. She is a team player and a fine example of a Texas EMS professional.”

In Barnhart’s nomination letter for Hazlett, he cited her identification of Vapotherm technology as an investment for the hospital to help COVID-19 patients avoid intubation and mechanical ventilation.

“I’m honored to receive this award on behalf of our entire EMS and hospital team and community,” said Hazlett. “Being able to be a part of a strong rural health care system that never loses sight of serving our community is a real privilege.”

